Poolors
Poolors
Colors designers never use
Recently there's been a trend of using "ugly" colors to stand out (like the dropbox redesign) This color scheme generator formalizes the process by analyzing popular color combinations
hint: Click the popsicle to generate traditionally pleasing colors instead
11 minutes ago
No reviews yet
Jack Qiao
Just a quick sideproject I made over the past week. There's also a tensorboard projector that shows the raw data. Try the t-sne clustering with 25 perplexity
4 hours ago
