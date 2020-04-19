  1. Home
Poolors

Colors designers never use

Recently there's been a trend of using "ugly" colors to stand out (like the dropbox redesign) This color scheme generator formalizes the process by analyzing popular color combinations
hint: Click the popsicle to generate traditionally pleasing colors instead
Just a quick sideproject I made over the past week. There's also a tensorboard projector that shows the raw data. Try the t-sne clustering with 25 perplexity
