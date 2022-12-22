Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pool
Pool
Ranked #15 for today

Pool

Group decisions made easy

Free
Embed
Group planning made easy. Create a pool of options, share with your friends, and let everyone vote to see what the most popular option is.
Launched in Productivity, Events, Calendar by
Pool
About this launch
Pool
PoolGroup decisions made easy
0
reviews
11
followers
Pool by
Pool
was hunted by
Dohyun Kim
in Productivity, Events, Calendar. Made by
Dohyun Kim
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
Pool
is not rated yet. This is Pool's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#184