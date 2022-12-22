Products
Pool
Ranked #15 for today
Pool
Group decisions made easy
Group planning made easy. Create a pool of options, share with your friends, and let everyone vote to see what the most popular option is.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Calendar
by
Pool
About this launch
Pool
Group decisions made easy
Pool by
Pool
was hunted by
Dohyun Kim
in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Calendar
. Made by
Dohyun Kim
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
Pool
is not rated yet. This is Pool's first launch.
