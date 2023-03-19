Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pookiy Bot for Slack
Pookiy Bot for Slack

Pookiy Bot for Slack

A Slack bot for managing leaves and tracking time

Free Options
Gain better visibility into your team's productivity by tracking employee work hours and managing time off requests. Track your team work hours effortlessly with real-time reporting and manage team leave requests with an easier approval system
Launched in Slack, Productivity, SaaS by
Pookiy Bot for Slack
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch. I would love to know if this is something that can reduce the headache to manage HR processes in your company. What are the pain points that you would like the bot to take care of?"

The makers of Pookiy Bot for Slack
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Shahrukh Aftab
in Slack, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Shahrukh Aftab
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Pookiy Bot for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#23