Ponicode Dogstring
AI-powered Docstring generation
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alexandre Savigny
MakerCode lover @ Ponicode
Really happy to share Ponicode's new solution! I strongly encourage you to discover this new GitHub Action along with the original Ponicode unit testing solution. For some quick testing, the playground is quite fun to play with. I leave it to Baptiste to share with you how this solution will change developers' life
Share
Hello guys, Very excited to share with you that developer’s life is going to get a whole lot easier today. Our magic pony made a new AI-powered Github Action generating docstring for all your undocumented Python functions. We are going public with our beta today, it’s available as a Github Action so you can directly generate docstrings in your repo and have a pull request with 100% docstring coverage ready to merge. At this stage we would love to get your feedback! What do you like? Do you get any errors we haven’t spotted? What you wish to see in the final version? Is there another language you’d love us to tackle next? Please share with us your feelings about this Github Action. For those who want a 30 seconds test, we also have made a little playground, where you can get a feel for the tech and train our AI with your functions. Why? Remove collaboration constraints. Don’t compromise quality for efficiency Save time and money on your next development projects Code cleanliness is a must; it shows to your clients, your team members, your management and all stakeholders in your projects that you are committed to making your code shareable and reader friendly, while also helping to reduce legacy. How do get started? You want to try on one function? Just check out our Ponicode dogstring playground You want to reach 100% docstring coverage? Generate docstrings in bulk right where they belong in your repo using our Github Action. The ReadMe will guide you step by step with the Github Action onboarding Thanks for checking it out, and let us know what you think! We love feedback!
So proud of the team! :)
Very proud to have participated in the development of this product! It has been rewarding emotionally and intellectually.
It seems like a great product congratulations! How does it work ? It's also able to detect the types of my parameters ?
Hello @michel_khouri, It is based on the structure and semantics of the code, analyzing it using state-of-the-art NLP methods to generate a short description of a code in natural language, and also detect the type of parameters