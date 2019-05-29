Meet Pongmates — brand new Pong for 2 players. 3 unique characters: Nimbler, Keeper and Winger. Make a choice and challenge friends!
Features:
— Two-players gameplay
— Unique characters
— Realistic physics engine
— No In-App Ads
Vlad KulikovMaker@1nd3e · Game Developer
Hi, I'm Vlad. I always thought that game development is very hard. I thought that to do this you need to have a huge programming experience, but it turned out that it isn't. I learned Swift and SpriteKit, and now, my first game is ready. Hurray! You ask me: why Pongmates? I wanted to make such a game so that you can play together on one screen. And by the way, do you remember Pong from Atari? Pong was the first commercially successful video game. I thought, why not to do something like that, but with some new features? I tried and did it. Try to play with friends. It's fun! Thanks!
