Siddha Tiwari
Hey guys! Me and my friend came up with the idea for Poncho when we noticed that online friends are becoming very common through things like Discord and Reddit. We thought that having a community of people who are verified by some trait, while still remaining anonymous, would be a good way to encourage those connections. So we created Poncho! Poncho is currently targeted towards college students because we couldn't find a community that promoted discussion between college students that had verification of attending a university, while also remaining anonymous. Users sign up with their university email and then are assigned a 'tag' which displays their university on the app. Then they can create posts and comments discussing a wide variety of topics and also message someone directly. There are general topics available to all users, and also private university topics available to only those who have that university's 'tag'. We launched on both app stores about a week ago and have been slowly gaining users! Please leave any feedback, and I hope you enjoy Poncho!
