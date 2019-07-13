Pomofocus.io

Discussion
Uzu Yuya
I have created this app to help users focus on any activity they have committed to do. Although this is a web-based app, it remembers your setting and saved activities. So, configure the app to suit your preference. If you like it or not, please do not hesitate to reach me out. I really want to hear your feedback.
This is a very nice app! Why don't you have a short description or video (on PH or on the web app) explaining the concept and how to use the app?
@hrishikesh1990 Thank you for your feedback! Yes, that's definitely needed. I will add it on the website :)
Love the simplicity and design! You should consider making this into a Chrome/Firefox plugin. It would be nice to start and stop from the browser instead of keeping the website running on a separate tab.
@haydmills Thanks for the comment. I've never thought about that, but that idea sounds great. I will check it out and see what I can do.
Simple tool that does just what it says. Love the brand and the product design. Nice work Uzu!