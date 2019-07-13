Log InSign up
Pomofocus.io

A simple and customizable pomodoro timer for the web

Pomofocus is a customizable pomodoro timer app that works on desktop & mobile browser. The aim of this app is to help you focus on any task you are working on, such as study, writing, or coding.
Uzu Yuya
Maker
I have created this app to help users focus on any activity they have committed to do. Although this is a web-based app, it remembers your setting and saved activities. So, configure the app to suit your preference. If you like it or not, please do not hesitate to reach me out. I really want to hear your feedback.
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
This is a very nice app! Why don't you have a short description or video (on PH or on the web app) explaining the concept and how to use the app?
Uzu Yuya
Maker
@hrishikesh1990 Thank you for your feedback! Yes, that's definitely needed. I will add it on the website :)
Hayden Mills 🦁
Love the simplicity and design! You should consider making this into a Chrome/Firefox plugin. It would be nice to start and stop from the browser instead of keeping the website running on a separate tab.
Uzu Yuya
Maker
@haydmills Thanks for the comment. I've never thought about that, but that idea sounds great. I will check it out and see what I can do.
Hayden Mills 🦁
Simple tool that does just what it says. Love the brand and the product design. Nice work Uzu!
