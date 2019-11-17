Discussion
Hello Product Hunt: In a world that has gone mad with interruptions, notifications and distractions of all kinds, our goal was to give you the ability to re-take control of your productivity and expand the amount of focus time you have so that you can not only get things done, but experience the joy and satisfaction that comes with doing so. My name is Robert Zalaudek; I'm the CEO of TwoTonic Labs, the makers of Pomodus. Pomodus is a combination of productivity and focus tool coupled with the ability to reduce interruptions by leveraging an integration with Slack. Pomodus is free. Subscriptions only kick in when you reach certain thresholds. Watch the video, try it and share your feedback below. We're grateful for the support we've received from those of you who subscribed to our upcoming product page and all those who have given us feedback and encouragement. Please keep it coming.
@robert_zalaudek congratulations on the launch of Pomodus. This is really a nice tool to become more productive. I am practicing "Pomodoro Technique" and it's really helpful for me.
@malik_tauqeer Thank you so much. I really appreciate the support!
