Pomodoro Tracker

Be more productive, using the Pomodoro Method

Be more productive, organize and perform your tasks using the Pomodoro Method! In this Template for Notion you have a built-in timer to run the Pomodoro Method, in addition to a Task Manager, with 3 types of views to facilitate your Work Flow!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What did you think of the template? Any suggestions?"

The makers of Pomodoro Tracker
About this launch
0
reviews
16
followers
was hunted by
Julio Trois
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Julio Trois
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Pomodoro Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-