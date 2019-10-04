Log InSign up
Pomobaro

A pomodoro timer that lives in your menu bar

Break work down into manageable intervals using the Pomodoro technique with this menu bar timer. Excellent time management is a must for maximum productivity!
Set the number of pomodoros along with custom work intervals, short and long break intervals.
