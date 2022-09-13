Products
Polywork
Polywork
Discover opportunities to collaborate
Polywork is the first collaboration network. Discover opportunities to collaborate with other professionals - from speaking on podcasts, to beta-testing new apps, partnering on side projects, and more. You’ll never be bored again.
Polywork
Polywork
Find your people and collaborate
Peter Johnston
,
Hannah Copeland
,
Amanda Stewart
,
Sabrina Kieffer
,
Bryan Powell
,
Cassidy Williams
,
Scott Belsky
,
Elad Gil
,
Brianne Kimmel
,
Nat Friedman
,
Annie 🦄⚡
,
Dan Kim
,
Brian Douglas
,
Tessa Kriesel
,
Kelly Vaughn
and
Ali Spittel
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Polywork
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 24th, 2022.
