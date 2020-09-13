discussion
Hey PH! Super excited to be sharing Polypods with you. This is our first time posting and we’re excited to join the community! Our Story Yash and I started listening to more podcasts since quarantine started. Both of us are active in keeping up with tech and investing so finding those podcasts was easy. But we could only listen to so many startup stories and investment insights before getting siloed. We wanted to venture into other categories with one-off episodes without having to commit to an entire channel. Our Observations Spotify recently announced Top Charts but showed the same content we already knew (i.e. Joe Rogan & NPR) and didn’t show us good episodes - only entire channels. We scoured PH too but found no tools that were simple, no-account-required, and embraced community suggestions. We thought having only podcast creators upload would really limit the potential for discovery. Reddit’s r/podcasts came close to what we wanted but took way too much effort to filter through and find the actual podcast recommendation. Take a more detailed read on the About page on our website. Our Solution Everyday there will be 10 new podcast episodes that were nominated by the community (click here). If you came across a good episode, we want to hear about it and share it with others! Everyday, the top 2 rated podcasts will be added to our "Records" doc on our website. This was a scrappy 2 week build for us so looking forward to any feedback and questions from you all! We really want to see if there is a need for a podcast “enthusiast” community (creators & listeners) and would love to keep on building if there’s interest.
