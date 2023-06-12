Products
Home
→
Product
→
Polyglot
Polyglot
One step localization for your mobile app
One step localization for your mobile app.
Launched in
iOS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Polyglot
About this launch
Polyglot
Polyglot by
Polyglot
was hunted by
Andrei Nikonov
in
iOS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrei Nikonov
and
Aleksei Balchunas
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Polyglot
is not rated yet. This is Polyglot's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
4
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#56
