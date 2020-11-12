Polybox Email Templates

discussion
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
Maker
Manager at Craftwork
Heeey! Email Templates to your attention 🔥 If you send newsletters, want to inform your customers about releases, or offer them discounts you have to take a look at Polybox. Our team deals with newsletters every week, so it’s kind of routine. We understand how it can be annoying to waste time on things that can be made for a couple of minutes per week 📬 Guys, Polybox already has emails you were going to create yourself 😉 Polybox includes 20 ready-to-use email templates, just paste your content to make them unique 📝 Want to discover your own style? More than 100 separate modules, from headers, and e-commerce block, to footers, and CTA. Create something special and beautiful by mixing them 💪 Polybox is based on design system, and the main thing is optimized and clean code, so it’s easy to work with even for your manager 🤓😄 Guys, no more words, just try them yourself 👊 Btw, check out our 11.11 SALE page on the website to get -30% for Craftwork UX/UI assets. Take a time before November 14. Let us know in the comments below, are you interested in such templates? It’s the first email product we made, so your feedback is really important ❤️ Thanks!
great stuff.