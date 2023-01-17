Products
PollUp

Making events more connected

PollUp makes it easy to create more engaging and connected events by giving you a canvas called the "event wall". The wall collects posts from social media and a PollUp mobile site, also allowing organisers to engage their audience with polls.
PollUp
PollUp by
was hunted by
Mico Häsänen
in Events, Live Events. Made by
Mico Häsänen
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
