PollUp
PollUp
Making events more connected
PollUp makes it easy to create more engaging and connected events by giving you a canvas called the "event wall". The wall collects posts from social media and a PollUp mobile site, also allowing organisers to engage their audience with polls.
Launched in
Events
Live Events
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Mico Häsänen
in
Events
Live Events
. Made by
Mico Häsänen
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#87
