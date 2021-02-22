  1. Home
  2.  → Pollsights

Pollsights

Embed insightful polls to embed on Medium, Notion and more

Productivity
User Experience
Marketing
Share and Embed Polls to engage with your audience.
🤟 Embed on Medium, Notion, Webflow & More...
✅ Get Deeper Insights on your Polls
📈 Create forms for Subscription, Feedback & Reactions.
No coding required 🥳
Use Code - PH25 to get 25% off for Lifetime
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rishabh Mehan
Maker
Hey Hunters, Pollsights (formerly Pollsify) has come a long way and has served many businesses and individuals to improve their engagement with their audience. I built Pollsights for one reason - To get objective engagement with our audience. You can start engaging in 30 seconds. Seamlessly embed in Medium, Notion, Webflow and many more platforms. Learn more about your audience from our insights - 🌎 Geographic Data 🗳 Export your data as a CSV 📈 View live Results ⚡️ Customize according to you Not just Polls but you can also create Subscription Forms, Feedback Forms & Emoji Reactions. These are perfect to add it your Websites, Blogs and even share the link in the emails. Getting feedback has never been easier. 🥳 I would also love to hear from you all - https://www.pollsights.com/c/ALM9BL
Share