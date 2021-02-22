discussion
Rishabh Mehan
Maker
Hey Hunters, Pollsights (formerly Pollsify) has come a long way and has served many businesses and individuals to improve their engagement with their audience. I built Pollsights for one reason - To get objective engagement with our audience. You can start engaging in 30 seconds. Seamlessly embed in Medium, Notion, Webflow and many more platforms. Learn more about your audience from our insights - 🌎 Geographic Data 🗳 Export your data as a CSV 📈 View live Results ⚡️ Customize according to you Not just Polls but you can also create Subscription Forms, Feedback Forms & Emoji Reactions. These are perfect to add it your Websites, Blogs and even share the link in the emails. Getting feedback has never been easier. 🥳 I would also love to hear from you all - https://www.pollsights.com/c/ALM9BL
