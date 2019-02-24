Pollsify - Simple Polls & Signup Forms

Get Feedback, signup your subscribers, easily decide your next product and more.
Embed your Polls and Forms on Medium with Pollsify Cards
Create a card(Poll or a Signup Form) and embed it in your website, blog or Medium Story.
Rishabh MehanMaker@darkrishabh
This started as a side project, and I want to add more things on this platform. Everything is Free right now. Try it out and let me know what you think :)
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Love the UI! Any plans to create a discovery section for public polls?
Rishabh MehanMaker@darkrishabh
@lachlankirkwood yeah I plan to have that but that is going to support only social app. We have another product which is a social app and all public polls there will be later listed on web
