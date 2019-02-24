Log InSign up
Pollsify

Create simple polls and sign up forms online

Get Feedback, signup your subscribers, easily decide your next product and more.

Embed your Polls and Forms on Medium with Pollsify Cards

Create a card(Poll or a Signup Form) and embed it in your website, blog or Medium Story.

Works Great!!

Still in BETA

Embed Polls on Medium Easily and forFree, plus a Freebie at the end !!Pollsify aimed to provide polls for everyone as a way to be objective in making decisions. In some scenarios being objective it really helpful. Pollsify started as a side project and grew as a social app, providing it's user a mobile experience to create and share polls among their friends on different social networks like Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and other channels of their choosing.
This started as a side project, and I want to add more things on this platform. Everything is Free right now. Try it out and let me know what you think :)
