PollScout 1.0

Akshay Deo
Maker
👋 Hunters. PollScout indexes the best Twitter Polls from all over the world. I have been a huge fan of Twitter Polls and when I was going through the Twitter Bookmarks, I realized that more than 80% of my bookmarked tweets were Polls. These amazing polls are hidden in the long tail of Twitter timelines. Just reply with @pollscout track #related-hashtag to the Poll, and it will automatically get indexes on the PollScout 🎉. Some interesting poll results 1. 70% of 122k twitter users feel that their country should be run by entrepreneurs! 2. 80% of the 25k twitter users feel that China is a malign force. 3. 55% of the 2.5k twitter users say Thank You to their children. Feedback is welcome 🚀
