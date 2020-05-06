PollScout 1.0

  1. Home
Find best Polls from all over the Twitter at one place 🎉

PollScout indexes the best Twitter Polls from all over the world. Each poll is tagged and you can filter,search these polls, discuss it on the platform.
Akshay Deo
Akshay Deo
Maker
👋 Hunters. PollScout indexes the best Twitter Polls from all over the world. I have been a huge fan of Twitter Polls and when I was going through the Twitter Bookmarks, I realized that more than 80% of my bookmarked tweets were Polls. These amazing polls are hidden in the long tail of Twitter timelines. Just reply with @pollscout track #related-hashtag to the Poll, and it will automatically get indexes on the PollScout 🎉. Some interesting poll results 1. 70% of 122k twitter users feel that their country should be run by entrepreneurs! 2. 80% of the 25k twitter users feel that China is a malign force. 3. 55% of the 2.5k twitter users say Thank You to their children. Feedback is welcome 🚀
