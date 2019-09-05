Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Mayank Mehta
Hi all, thanks for hunting us @kevin! 🚀 Our Mission 🚀 Our mission at Pulse is to democratize access to data. As a founder/PM (Cooliris and Capriza), I’ve found it incredibly time-consuming and expensive to get credible data and feedback from a specific audience. • Twitter Polls rely on followers. Most users don’t have enough followers, nor does Twitter let you filter ‘who’ the data is coming from; • SurveyMonkey/Google Forms rely on users getting the data from their own network or paying $$$ for surveys, which is difficult for many to do at scale / repeatedly. Additionally, just monetary motivations for users also often leads to poor data quality. We created Polls for LinkedIn (and Pulse) to enable anyone to get on-demand insights, opinions, and sentiments from the right audience to drive their decisions. 🏋️♀️ How it works 🏋️♀️ • Polls for LinkedIn enables users to create polls and post them on LinkedIn; • Their LinkedIn network can then instantly answer the poll (most professionals have more connections on LinkedIn than Twitter); • The main motivation for users is the knowledge they instantly gain, not a chance to win a steak dinner; • The user can then (on pulse.qa) filter the data by job title, industry, geography, and company size to glean the right insights. Note: While users can see the participants, individual responses remain hidden. 💰How we make money 💰 We monetize by enabling companies to run sponsored surveys against our community. We share the revenue as well as the data from the survey back with the users who participate. We’d love to learn from your feedback and thoughts, as well as answer any questions as they come up!
Upvote (1)Share