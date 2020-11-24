Polls for iMessage 3.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeff Hanna
MakerLet's build together
Hey hunters! We built Polls for iMessage to solve a problem we faced every day: group decisions are hard. Polls are an effective and proven method to make group decisions, so we brought them to iMessage. In this update we addressed the feature requests made here on Product Hunt and in the App Store. The top request was more settings to control the poll behavior. ⚙️ New Settings 👀 See Who Voted: Leave it on to let everyone see who is voting on what. Toggle it off to keep it anonymous ✏️ Edit Poll: Leave it on to let everyone help with the poll, or toggle it off and you’re the boss, no one else can edit ✌️ Multiple Votes: Leave it on, sometimes we like more than one thing, so let people like multiple options. Toggle it off and friends can only vote on one option, but can change their vote if they need to 🥇 Declare a Winner: Leave it on and the winner will be declared once everyone votes. Toggle it off, when everyone votes on your poll everything stays the same, just no confetti 🔥 And other new features 🗓 Smart Calendar helps you coordinate, if you type a date, we’ll make it look pretty 📎 Add links to polls, like Yelp for restaurants or Airbnbs for rentals ✨ New cards give you even more space for more awesome options
Share