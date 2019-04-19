Unlimited polls, free forever
—— Description ——
Group Decisions Made Easy. Create polls, vote, and view the results directly in iMessage
Whether you’re picking a lunch spot or making Friday night plans, Polls for iMessage makes coordinating easier than ever
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Conrad Ehinger@conrad_ehing · CoFounder at Aptera
Love this! Definitely introducing to all of my group chats where no one can make a decision!
Upvote (1)Share·
Jeff HannaMaker@jeffhanna · Let's build together
@conrad_ehing thanks so much for the kind words! Disclaimer that the version in the store (1.0) looks like the last 6 screenshots. The video and first 3 screenshots are for our new version (2.0) that is coming out shortly. Let me know if you'd like early access
Upvote Share·