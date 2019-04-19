Log InSign up
Polls for iMessage

Group decisions made easy

Unlimited polls, free forever
Group Decisions Made Easy. Create polls, vote, and view the results directly in iMessage
Whether you’re picking a lunch spot or making Friday night plans, Polls for iMessage makes coordinating easier than ever
Conrad Ehinger
Conrad Ehinger@conrad_ehing · CoFounder at Aptera
Love this! Definitely introducing to all of my group chats where no one can make a decision!
Jeff Hanna
Jeff HannaMaker@jeffhanna · Let's build together
@conrad_ehing thanks so much for the kind words! Disclaimer that the version in the store (1.0) looks like the last 6 screenshots. The video and first 3 screenshots are for our new version (2.0) that is coming out shortly. Let me know if you'd like early access
