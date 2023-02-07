Products
PollPanda
PollPanda
Get thoughts of your team in minutes
Create quick and easy polls within Slack, and find out the consensus of your team members.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Robots
by
PollPanda
About this launch
PollPanda
Get thoughts of your team in minutes
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
PollPanda by
PollPanda
was hunted by
Barun Pandey
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Robots
. Made by
Barun Pandey
,
Anusandhan Pokhrel
and
Ravi
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
PollPanda
is not rated yet. This is PollPanda's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
15
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#80
