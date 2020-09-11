discussion
Angela Jiang
Maker@jiangelaa
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 Today, I'm excited to share an app I built called Pollitics! Swipe through our polls on current affairs, vote anonymously to voice your opinion, and learn what other people think. On Pollitics, you'll vote on questions like ✨ Is freedom or safety more important to you now? ✨ How much discrimination is there against women in our society today? A lot? Some? Only a little? None at all? ✨ Should it be a federal or state responsibility to make sure there are enough COVID-19 tests? Check out more questions on twitter.com/polliticsapp or download the app. I hope you'll find Pollitics both fun and thought-provoking. Happy voting!
Congrats on the launch! Are polls created by people? How is the anonymity maintained?
