Home
Product
Poll Bot
Poll Bot
Easily create functional WhatsApp surveys
It’s easy to create functional WhatsApp surveys by Poll Bot and quickly access customer data. Firstly create a survey and share that one, get results that's it!
Launched in
Messaging
,
Marketing
,
Bots
by
Poll Bot
About this launch
Poll Bot
It’s easy to create functional WhatsApp surveys by Poll Bot!
Poll Bot by
Poll Bot
was hunted by
Kaan Pekercan
in
Messaging
,
Marketing
,
Bots
. Made by
Kaan Pekercan
,
Murat Çim
,
Yunus Edizarslan
and
Fatma Atasoy
. Featured on November 22nd, 2022.
Poll Bot
is not rated yet. This is Poll Bot's first launch.
