Help supporters tweet your message to their political reps

Politweets by Whole Whale lets you create a free Twitter advocacy widget for your website to help your supporters identify their U.S. Representative by zip code and tweet them your custom messages. Reach decision-makers where they are and get your issue to the top of their political agenda.

George Weiner
The congressional management foundation found that it can take fewer than 30 tweets to capture the attention of a congressional staffer. At Whole Whale we're excited about the many exciting new people joining Congress this year and wanted to create a free, easy tool to help good orgs reach these decisionmakers where they are on Twitter. Let us know what you think.
