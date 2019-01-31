Politweets by Whole Whale lets you create a free Twitter advocacy widget for your website to help your supporters identify their U.S. Representative by zip code and tweet them your custom messages. Reach decision-makers where they are and get your issue to the top of their political agenda.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
George WeinerMaker@georgecaweiner · Chief Whaler, Whole Whale
The congressional management foundation found that it can take fewer than 30 tweets to capture the attention of a congressional staffer. At Whole Whale we're excited about the many exciting new people joining Congress this year and wanted to create a free, easy tool to help good orgs reach these decisionmakers where they are on Twitter. Let us know what you think.
Upvote Share·