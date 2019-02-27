Log InSign up
Polestar 2

Polestar's first all electric vehicle

The Polestar 2 is an avant-garde 5-door fastback, packed with distinctive design flourishes. A hollow, hexagonal gear shifter with an illuminated Polestar in the centre. Rear lights which stretch the entire width of the car.

The Polestar 2 is a Google-powered all-electric Tesla competitorThe first all-electric car from Volvo Cars is here. Polestar, the performance sub-brand that was spun out of Volvo in 2017, announced its second car on Wednesday, the aptly named Polestar 2. Billed as a competitor to Tesla's Model 3, the electric sedan will combine might with smarts, as it will be the first car to feature Google's new native version of Android for the car.
The Verge
Polestar unveils its all-electric response to the Tesla Model 3Volvo's standalone electric performance brand Polestar introduced Wednesday its first all-electric vehicle - a five-door fastback that is gunning for the Tesla Model 3. In the past few years, every time an electric vehicle - concept, prototype, or production version - has been unveiled, the term &#...
TechCrunch

Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Beautiful looking car! Excited to see how this can compete with the likes of tesla
Kyle
Kyle
I'm pretty sure Polestar 1 was $150k+. Any word on how much Polestar 2 will be?
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
@kraftykyle It's going to be $45,400 according to CNBC, major change in pricing strategy if . this is true
