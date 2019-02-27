The Polestar 2 is a Google-powered all-electric Tesla competitor

The first all-electric car from Volvo Cars is here. Polestar, the performance sub-brand that was spun out of Volvo in 2017, announced its second car on Wednesday, the aptly named Polestar 2. Billed as a competitor to Tesla's Model 3, the electric sedan will combine might with smarts, as it will be the first car to feature Google's new native version of Android for the car.