The Polestar 2 is an avant-garde 5-door fastback, packed with distinctive design flourishes. A hollow, hexagonal gear shifter with an illuminated Polestar in the centre. Rear lights which stretch the entire width of the car.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Beautiful looking car! Excited to see how this can compete with the likes of tesla
Kyle@kraftykyle · Developer || Entrepreneur
I'm pretty sure Polestar 1 was $150k+. Any word on how much Polestar 2 will be?
@kraftykyle It's going to be $45,400 according to CNBC, major change in pricing strategy if . this is true
