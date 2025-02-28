Launches
Polarr AI Color Match
Polarr AI Color Match
Get the look from any image to your photo/video
Visit
Upvote 66
Color-grade in one-click. Instantly apply the color and tone of any image to your own. Download your edit as a .jpg or preset, or LUT for free.
Free
Launch tags:
Photography
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Photo & Video
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
AI Color Match
Get the look from image to your photo
Polarr AI Color Match by
AI Color Match
was hunted by
Derek Yan
in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Derek Yan
,
Borui Wang
,
Yuhe Zhang
,
Siyao Clara Xie
,
Daniel Vershinin
and
Jake Pyne
. Featured on March 1st, 2025.
AI Color Match
