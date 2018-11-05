Polaroider.com allows users to turn their digital pictures into Polaroid-like printable photographs in seconds with only a few clicks 🤳🖨️✂️🖼️

✓ 100% free (donation-based)

✓ No sign-up required

Users can:

✓ Rotate and move the pictures

✓ Apply filters

✓ Insert optional captions

✓ Download a print-ready PDF (up to 20 pictures per download)