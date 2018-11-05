Polaroider.com allows users to turn their digital pictures into Polaroid-like printable photographs in seconds with only a few clicks 🤳🖨️✂️🖼️
✓ 100% free (donation-based)
✓ No sign-up required
Users can:
✓ Rotate and move the pictures
✓ Apply filters
✓ Insert optional captions
✓ Download a print-ready PDF (up to 20 pictures per download)
Aaron O'Leary
Love how you can add captions to them digitally!
Fernando Pessagno
Hello Product Hunt Commynity! If you´re anything like me, you never print your digital pictures. Funny thing is that after years of feeling guilty about it, I finnally did it! I printed some of my most beloved memories in a Polaroid-style and was so happy with the result that thought to myself "why not create a webapp so others can do the same?". Hopefully this could be a good excuse for many to print some pictures and remember how holding photograph feels like in this digital era. The website is still in beta so any kind of feedback will be greatly appreciated!
