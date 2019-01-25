Polarite.app

Polarite is an AI assisted color scheme generator. It's a hobby and a passion project for me. I'm a graphic designer and obsessed with colors. This is my attempt to generate harmonious colors programmatically using the latest technologies.
I'd appreciate any feedback and suggestions. Thanks for your time and support.
Cem BaşpınarMaker@aft · designer, lecturer, hobbyist coder
Hello Product Hunters, I would really like to know what would Product Hunt community will think about the app and how it may be improved. Please feel free to write anything you see fit. Be brutal. Also it would be very helpful to me if you could let your friends, who may be interested in, about this app. Thanks.
