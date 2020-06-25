Deals
Pokémon UNITE
A new strategy based Pokémon game
Pokemon
Games
Experience exciting 5-on-5 matches in Pokémon UNITE, a new strategic team battle game in development for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices!
34 minutes ago
Pokémon Unite: Everything you need to know!
On Wednesday, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company held a special Pokémon Presents broadcast. The Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara announced a new game called Pokémon Unite, which looks a lot like a Pokémon MOBA. It's certainly not the news we expected to wake up to this morning, but it's exciting nonetheless.
Pokémon Unite is a League of Legends-style team-based strategy game
The latest pokémon adventure is a real-time, team-based strategy game called Pokémon Unite. The game is being developed by Tencent's TiMi Studios, the same studio behind massive free-to-play online games like Honor of Kings and Call of Duty: Mobile.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Looks interesting, very League-esque, could be an interesting direction for the brand
34 minutes ago
