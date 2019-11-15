Log In
The newest Pokémon games come to the Switch

Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokémon. Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind Legendary Pokémon!
Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Kotaku ReviewRoughly 10 hours into Pokémon Shield, I stepped into a stadium packed with screaming fans to face off against ghost-type gym leader Allister, a shy and awkward mask-wearing kid. I reliably made it through three of the four Pokémon on his team before getting my shit completely wrecked by his last monster.
