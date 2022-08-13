Products
Pokemon Picker
Ranked #8 for today
Pokemon Picker
Add your favorite Pokémon TCG cards to FigJam
Organizing your binders? Building a deck? Sharing your cards with friends? Search for and drag-drop cards into FigJam with Pokemon Picker!
Launched in
Card Games
,
Productivity
,
Pokemon
by
Pokemon Picker
About this launch
Pokemon Picker
Add your favourite Pokémon TCG cards to FigJam!
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Pokemon Picker by
Pokemon Picker
was hunted by
Robbie Zhuang
in
Card Games
,
Productivity
,
Pokemon
. Made by
Robbie Zhuang
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Pokemon Picker
is not rated yet. This is Pokemon Picker's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#7
