Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Pokémon Masters
Pokémon Masters
A brand new Pokémon game for mobile coming this summer
iPhone
Pokemon
+ 1
Pokémon Masters takes place on the artificial island of Pasio. On Pasio, Pokémon and their Trainers—called sync pairs—share a special bond. Many famous Trainers from every region featured so far in the Pokémon video games have gathered on Pasio
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
'Pokémon Masters' is pitting old trainers against each other this summer
Each trainer travels with one companion Pokémon, and together, they're known as sync pairs. You need to go on a journey with the trainers you team up with and earn badges to qualify for the Pokémon Masters League. When you do fight, you'll find yourself in 3-vs-3 real-time battles.
Pokémon Masters will bring real-time pokémon battles to mobile this summer
The next big mobile Pokémon game is launching this summer. This morning, the Pokémon Company provided some proper details on Pokémon Masters, its upcoming collaboration with DeNA. In addition to a release window for the iPhone and Android game, we also learned a bit about how the game will play, and it sounds like a big departure for the series.
Reviews
Would you recommend Pokémon Masters to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Ooooh interesting, liking the pivot into mobile from Pokemon here!
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send