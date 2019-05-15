PokeBuddy allows players to create their own PUBLIC Pokemon Go profile. Once that's done they can share this profile on whichever social network they decide to organize Trades... or just to show off their collection
moo@mooooorrisjjj
Somebody is still playing Pokemon Go?
Tamas SzikszaiMaker@lepunk · Senior developer
@mooooorrisjjj haha, you would be surprised. the community around the game is actually better than ever
Rahul Vyas@rahul_vyas1 · Full stack dev | UX | Blockchain | Agile
Love the UI mate. I used to be a pokemon go player before. Love your project
h404 •@h404_
Really liked it, hoping it wasn’t a subscription but a one time payment. It’s impossible to keep up with so many subscription apps.
