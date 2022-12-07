Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pointz Alpha
Ranked #4 for today
Pointz Alpha
Safer Urban Bike Routes
Visit
Upvote 251
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Pointz is a safety-focused mapping app for urban bike and scooter riders that uses existing data sets and crowdsourcing to produce the best routes. Think "Waze" for bikes.
Launched in
Android
,
Biking
,
Maps
+1 by
Pointz Alpha
About this launch
Pointz Alpha
Safer Urban Bike Routes
1
review
489
followers
Follow for updates
Pointz Alpha by
Pointz Alpha
was hunted by
Maggie Bachenberg
in
Android
,
Biking
,
Maps
. Made by
Maggie Bachenberg
and
Trisha Ballakur
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Pointz Alpha
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Pointz Alpha's first launch.
Upvotes
251
Comments
81
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#51
Report