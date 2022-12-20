Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Point-E
Ranked #10 for today
Point-E
AI that creates 3D objects from text prompts
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Point-E is a machine learning system that creates a 3D object given a text prompt in one to two minutes on a single Nvidia V100 GPU, in contrast to text-conditional 3D object generation, which can take multiple GPU-hours to produce a single sample!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
Point-E
PartnerStack
Ad
Build and scale your entire partner ecosystem.
About this launch
Point-E
AI that creates 3D objects from text prompts
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Point-E by
Point-E
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Greg Brockman
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Point-E
is not rated yet. This is Point-E's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#92
Report