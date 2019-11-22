Point: clipboard & text expander

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Filip Twarowski
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Fil here again - co-founder at Point with @lambertchu. Point stores things you send over and over again and helps you re-use them instantly. Point can store ANYTHING, including long email templates, links, images, and emojis! When you want to re-send your pitch, support ticket resolution, or even just a Calendly link, Point makes it easy to find and reuse it so you never have to type it out again. No need to search for your favorite emoticon anymore...¯\_(ツ)_/¯ There are so many updates! - We’re finally available EVERYWHERE on the web - click “Ctrl+.” and our snippet browser will pop up right away. After selecting the snippet you want, you can paste it in wherever you’re writing on Chrome. - Notification letting you know when you should save a snippet! - New, refreshed UI! 😍 - You can search for all your snippets directly in-line on select websites, like Facebook, Gmail, Outlook, Zendesk, and more! Don't type out stuff like: -- “Best regards, Fil” --“Please see attached.” --“Let me know if that works, and I'll send you a calendar invite right away.” --“Moving you to bcc to spare your inbox.” If you want to communicate better AND faster, check us out here: pointapi.com/chrome. If you choose to sign up for the premium account today, you’ll get a 20% discount (even on the annual subscription!) with a coupon code PHUNT. Super excited to hear your feedback!!
UpvoteShare