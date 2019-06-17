Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Filip Twarowski
What's up Product Hunt! It's Fil here - co-founder at Point together with Lambert. We've been working on improving our product to help you and your teams get better and faster at writing emails. Point predicts what customer support and sales reps type to help them quickly write messages. It learns from their existing messages to suggest full sentences and emails, which they can add to their messages in real-time. Point requires minimal setup and maintenance, unlike text expanders and inbox rules. It also allows users to select from many customizable suggestions, unlike chatbots. Point is also able to train on well-written messages by seasoned veterans to help onboard new hires more quickly. We're currently available on Gmail, but we're expanding to our platforms as we speak. The obvious question is: how is that any different than Gmail Smart Compose? The core difference is that we're more customizable, and suggest you sentences that are highly relevant to your business - like bug fixes, company pitch or links to your FAQ. The first two weeks are free, and after that we're available for $10/user/month. We know that a common concern is privacy, so let's take that head-on! We're encrypting all of your data, and you own it! So, if you want to delete it, you have full control to do so. We automatically remove any sensitive information (e.g. Social Security numbers) from your emails, and there are no humans reading your emails! P.S. We were previously known as EasyEmail. Point is our V2 of it!
