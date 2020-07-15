  1. Home
We’re your starting POINT to do more good—during and after COVID. Find places to volunteer and give in your city, and track your impact. Plus, with POINT nonprofits get free tech, extra funding, and people-power.
This App Wants To Make Volunteering As Easy as Getting An UberMadison Mikhail Bush didn't need any extra motivation to build her company in Ohio. But when a West Coast venture capitalist told her she was "bombing" by basing her startup in the Midwest, it certainly struck a chord.
Hi 👋 Product Hunt! We’re a team from Columbus, Ohio, who were pissed that we could invest in stock, book a room in Spain, or get our dogs walked with an app, but we couldn’t find an easy way to volunteer. So we built POINT to be like ClassPass for volunteering: one app to volunteer for any cause. Not to sound dramatic or anything, but because of COVID we’re in a nationwide volunteer shortage. Normally, nonprofits rely on older volunteers but they’re too high risk right now. It’s time for lower risk, younger people to mask up and help meet critical needs in our communities. We built POINT as an app, but took it a step further and also launched an entire nonprofit dashboard/CRM platform. Our mission is to bring people-power (through the app) and great tech (with our FREE dashboard) to the women leaders that run most of our local nonprofits. We want to give them the support they need to help rebuild our communities during and after COVID. If POINT isn't in your city - we want to be there. Join our launch team! Thanks so much to @kevin for hunting us! - Madison
