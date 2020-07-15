Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Madison Mikhail Bush
Maker
Hi 👋 Product Hunt! We’re a team from Columbus, Ohio, who were pissed that we could invest in stock, book a room in Spain, or get our dogs walked with an app, but we couldn’t find an easy way to volunteer. So we built POINT to be like ClassPass for volunteering: one app to volunteer for any cause. Not to sound dramatic or anything, but because of COVID we’re in a nationwide volunteer shortage. Normally, nonprofits rely on older volunteers but they’re too high risk right now. It’s time for lower risk, younger people to mask up and help meet critical needs in our communities. We built POINT as an app, but took it a step further and also launched an entire nonprofit dashboard/CRM platform. Our mission is to bring people-power (through the app) and great tech (with our FREE dashboard) to the women leaders that run most of our local nonprofits. We want to give them the support they need to help rebuild our communities during and after COVID. If POINT isn't in your city - we want to be there. Join our launch team! Thanks so much to @kevin for hunting us! - Madison
Upvote (1)Share