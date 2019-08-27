Poem
Carlos Navarro
Hello Hunters & Makers! Poem is an app with a lot of poetry inside. You can search poets and poems and also enjoy the daily highlighted poet and poem section. but... why? I don't know! I like poetry, so I started looking for an app that would allow me to read poems and know a little about writers. I found almost nothing and what I found was not visually good. So I set out to develop my own version of the app that I wanted to find. I wanted it to be a weekend project so the first thing I looked for was a ready-to-use database that had a decent amount of poetry and I found http://poetrydb.org. I also implemented the Wikipedia API to get the information of the poets. Of course there are things to improve, for example, the database is limited (if not empty) with respect to Latin American and more contemporary poetry, this, as I understood, is due to copyright things, nothing to do 😞 Thank you for your time and hope you enjoy it 😊
