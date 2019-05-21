Podstatus is a tool for podcasters to read reviews and check rankings around the world.
Carlos TenorMaker@carlostenor
👋 Hi Product Hunt! I am excited to show you my first subscription product, a web to help podcasters check all reviews and rankings of their podcasts. Some initial features are: ✅ Reviews for every country ✅ Daily rankings where you can see all categories and countries where your podcast is ranked ✅ Reports to see the evolution of the rankings ✅ Sharing reviews with a link or via image for social networks ✅ Daily e-mail with all this information We are in a last round of adjustments before start charging for the service, at the moment the registration is open to everyone and is free. I can't wait to hear your feedback! Made with ❤️ from Spain
Vinzenz Preiss@vinzenz_preiss
Sounds interesting!
