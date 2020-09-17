As we begin to think of schools reopening around the world, more families are considering homeschooling and many parents are looking to form the best learning pod for their kids. In Pods Match parents and teachers can easily connect together and create a great learning pod experience. More info: podsmatch.com
Hey Product Hunters and thanks for hunting us, Brad! We’re thrilled to launch Pods Match! This school year is challenging for many parents and teachers around the world as many schools have shifted to online classes and open schools have real safety concerns. Uncertainty and safety concerns have prompted many to look into learning pods a better alternative. Learning Pods are group of 3 to 10 students learn together in homes under the instruction of their parents or a hired teacher. Right now parents & teachers are looking for open spots in pods to connect, through different channels like posting on Facebook. We wanted to help families & teachers find their pods much faster. So we have build Pods Match, a platform to make pods matching and finding other teachers & co-pods much easier. We have different directories for parents, teacher & pods. Parents & teachers can easily search for copods and teachers in their communities and find their perfect pods match. We hope Pods Match can help more families & teachers to connect. Thank you for letting us share our journey with the Product Hunt community. Looking forward to your feed back and If you have any questions about the product, feel free to post them below and we will get back to you!
