PodKoi is a free platform designed to connect podast hosts with people who want to be guests on podcasts.
Hey everyone 👋 Thanks for checking out PodKoi! This was made as part of a challenge I did today called the Startup Speedrun. Essentially, the idea was to build a new project from start to finish as fast as possible. The finish line is reached once the project has been posted on ProductHunt aka... now 🚀 In total, this took about six hours to build. I came up with this idea after trying to find something like this myself. I love the format of podcasts, and think that being interviewed on one is a fantastic way to get your name out there. Thanks again for checking out PodKoi. Your support and interest is extremely appreciated. Feel free to respond with any questions, comments, or feedback 🙂 - Jasper
Great idea! Anyone doing online marketing or self promotion as a creator or influencer should know about this.
Really great idea - love it!
