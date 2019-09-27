Discussion
Jamie Perkins
Maker
Happy International Podcast day! 🎙 Before I built Podfan I thought, in a sea of podcast hosting options, why don't podcasters have any alternatives to Patreon? Not only that, but the pricing of Patreon has become complex. Pricing on other private feed tools isn't even posted. With Podfan, you pay 1 low flat rate per member per month, and you get your page instantly, no credit card required. It's mobile-friendly, with a built-in player, and you can customize it with podcast player links, host profiles and pin your favorite episode. You can keep your members engaged by posting updates and offering a member-only feed, while offering multiple membership tiers at any price you choose. Podfan makes it super easy for members to subscribe to their private feed, and provides detailed download stats. I've worked hard to make it a fun and easy experience setting up your Podfan page, and I hope podcasters enjoy it!
