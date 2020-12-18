discussion
Alyson Lex
I've used Poddit to successfully book interviews on BOTH sides of the mic - as a podcaster looking for quality guests and as an expert looking to be featured on great podcasts! The team has put so much effort into this platform to make it as intuitive, accessible and easy-to-use as possible. Couldn't ask for more.
An amazing and powerful way for hosts to book guests who are looking for a particular message to convey and a way for guests to convey their message to the right audience. Brilliant. The creators genuinely care and took great effort to ensure that the speakers and listeners are offered and receive quality content.