David Kierzkowski
Maker
Hey Product Hunt community, Dave here from Podcorn. We created Podcorn to help brands with awesome products connect with amazing podcasters for Native Sponsorships such as Host-Read Ads, Interview Segments, Topical Discussions, and more. Podcasting is one of the most imaginative and engaging forms of storytelling, and we believe that podcast sponsorships should be the same - a means for brands to break through the noise and connect with listeners on a more intimate level by being part of the story. Podcorn leverages technology to take the pain out of finding and sponsoring the most relevant podcasts. It’s always free to post a campaign and we know you’ll love it when you see how easy it is! Once you create a campaign, our sponsorship graph will match you with the best suited podcasters. We’re here to help you get started. Hope to see you on Podcorn :)
