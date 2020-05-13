Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Podclipper
Podclipper
Create shareable podcast clips from the transcript text
Tech
Share or embed any part of a podcast by highlighting a segment of the transcript text.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Solomon Kingsnorth
Hunter
This has the scope to be an awesome tool for building libraries of curated clips from podcasts. Been looking for something like this for a while.
Upvote
Share
2 days ago
Send