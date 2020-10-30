discussion
Bradley Davis
MakerFounder/CEO - Podchaser
Greetings! I'm Bradley - one of the founders and CEO of Podchaser, writing to you from OKC. Podcasting is a secret weapon for marketers and communications professionals. What other medium lets you target and engage your niche for multiple hours? With nearly 100,000 new podcasts being released each month on top of the massive number of existing shows, the opportunities are overwhelming. Discovering, qualifying, and contacting these podcasts is the tough part, requiring way too many browser tabs, wild guesses, and headaches. That’s why we’ve built Podchaser Pro which brings the whole process together in one place, saving you time and bringing more wins to clients. We hope you enjoy and we'll be hanging around for any questions!
