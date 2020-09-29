discussion
Brad Nolan
Maker
Hey, PH! I’m Brad (a founder/creator of Podcave). Podcave allows you to plan, publish, and promote your podcast all in one platform - no more wasting money on a bunch of different services, or wasting time organizing and promoting your podcast in different places. This is complete project management for your podcast, but, instead of just planning to do the thing…you can also do the thing in the same spot. 🎉 This is actually V2 of Podcave. And it’s a lot different than the original. Based on feedback, here’s what we put in the “all-new” Podcave (everything below is included in a Podcave subscription): Powerful, secure, and rock-solid hosting (powered in the background by industry powerhouse OmnyStudio). This includes IAB certified analytics. In version one, you had to leave Podcave to use this. Now it’s baked in. A complete episode planning suite including guest management, a segment planner, a music library (powered by radio imaging powerhouse Benztown), a trending topic/source finder, and the very cool - Record Assist™ focus mode for while you’re recording an episode. A complete promotion engine including scheduling your social media, notifying guests of their episode release, email marketing, and of course, text/SMS marketing. You’ll get a stable and completely customizable (including custom domain) website powered by PodcastPage.io. More features are planned, and we are excited about those. But if we can help some people launch their creative vision - that’s the best feature. 🙏We would LOVE to get your feedback and I’m here to answer any questions you have. Fun fact - I had to learn to edit video 📽 to make this video. Sorry if it's terrible! haha. Bootstrap life 🤷♂️
Oh... I forgot to mention. PH users can use promo code PHFORLIFE to get a $20/mo discount... for life. Tell as many people as you want. This promo code will never expire.
